Slums built before 2011 in Maharashtra to be protected, eligible residents assured rehabilitation

A statewide biometric and physical survey of all eligible residents, including those in Mumbai and its suburbs, would be completed within the next three months. (Express file photo)

The Maharashtra government will protect all slum dwellings built before January 1, 2011, on government or forest lands owned by various central and state government agencies, with eligible residents to be rehabilitated.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule made the announcement in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

“No eligible resident living in a slum before January 1, 2011, will be rendered homeless. The government is fully committed to protecting their housing rights,” the minister said.

Bawankule said many such settlements cannot be regularised at their existing locations because of Development Control Regulations, environmentally sensitive zones and forest protection norms, making rehabilitation the only viable option.

A statewide biometric and physical survey of all eligible residents, including those in Mumbai and its suburbs, would be completed within the next three months, the minister said.