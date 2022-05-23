scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Maharashtra slashes tax on petrol by Rs 2.08, diesel by Rs 1.44 per litre

 The Central government on Saturday announced a record Rs 8 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and Rs 6 reduction on diesel.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 23, 2022 5:10:40 am
Maharashtra government, petrol diesel prices, Petrol price, diesel price, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News After reducing the VAT on petrol and diesel, the per month revenue from petrol will reduce by Rs 80 crore, while that from diesel by Rs 125 crore.

A day after the Centre reduced excise duty on fuel, the Maharashtra government on Sunday slashed the VAT on petrol by Rs 2.08 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.44 per litre.

A statement issued by the government said the state exchequer will have to bear an annual loss of Rs 2,500 crore as a result of this decision. After reducing the VAT on petrol and diesel, the per month revenue from petrol will reduce by Rs 80 crore, while that from diesel by Rs 125 crore.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the cut in excise duty on fuel has a revenue implication of Rs 1 lakh crore a year and urged state governments to follow suit.

