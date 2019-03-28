Maharashtra: Six-year-old girl abducted, raped in Palghar

A six-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by unknown persons in Palghar area, police said. The girl was found by her parents Wednesday, a day after she had reportedly gone missing from her house, they said.

According to police, a suspect is in custody but no arrests have been made yet. Police said an FIR had been lodged.

Police said the girl was abducted from her house in the wee hours of Tuesday. “The girl lives with her family and was abducted while she was sleeping,” said a senior police officer.

Her parents found her close to their house on Wednesday afternoon, police said. “The girl is undergoing treatment. Tests for rape are positive and she was also starved,” the officer said.

“We have detained a suspect who is being interrogated. Arrests will soon follow,” the officer added.