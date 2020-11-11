Maharashtra: Six properties of Dawood in Ratnagiri auctioned

The auction was carried out through video conferencing.

Six properties in Ratnagiri district belonging to gangster Dawood Ibrahim were auctioned on Tuesday. One property was withdrawn from the auction.

The properties were auctioned under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA Act), as they were believed to be purchased from proceeds of crime by the fugitive gangster. The auction was carried out through video conferencing.

Besides, two flats at Milton Apartments in Mumbai’s Santacruz, owned by Ibrahim aide Iqbal Mirchi, remained unsold, as it was believed that their valuation was on the higher side.

Earlier this year, the competent authority under SAFEMA had planned to auction all 13 seized properties of Ibrahim but the plans were postponed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While earlier, there was an element of fear when it came to purchasing Ibrahim’s properties, in the past few years, people have stepped forward. In the current case, officials said, the two properties were sold at a higher price than the reserve amount.

The properties were purchased by lawyers Bhupendra Bharadwaj and Ajay Shrivastava. While Bharadwaj purchased four of the six properties, Shrivastava won a Rs 11.20 lakh bid for a plot with a two-storey dilapidated structure and another plot worth Rs 4.3 lakh.

One property that could not be sold was a plot at Lote village in Khed, which had to be withdrawn due to technical reasons. Majority of the properties were from Khed where the Kaskar (Ibrahim) family hailed from.

As per procedure, while 25 per cent of the bid amount has to be deposited within a week, another 25 per cent will have to be paid within a month, and the rest within one to three months.

Last April, the SAFEMA had auctioned a 600 sq ft flat at Gordon Hall Apartments in Nagpada owned by Ibrahim’s deceased sister Haseena Parkar for Rs 1.8 crore. In 2018, Ibrahim’s property in Amina Mansion in south Mumbai was auctioned to Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust for Rs 3.51 crore while in November 2017, six flats in south Mumbai, the Shabnam Guest House and the Raunaq Afroz Restaurant, were purchased in auction for over Rs 11.5 crore.

