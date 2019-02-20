Maharashtra: Six more arrested in fake certificate scam

Six people were arrested on Tuesday for obtaining fake pharmacy degrees from a Thane-based pharmacy college, police said. In January, the police had arrested half-a-dozen other people, including director of the Thane-based college, in the case.

According to the police, one of the accused, arrested on Tuesday, used to run a Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendra in Mulund. “The other accused had procured fake school passing certificates and obtained fake certificates of diploma in pharmacy,” said Nitin Thakre, Senior Inspector, Crime Branch Unit-I.

“The accused have been identified as Narendra Gehlot (32) from Navi Mumbai, Harishankar Joshi (38) from Mumbra, Deepak Vishwakarma (30) from Mulund, Premchand Chaudhari (40) from Bhiwandi, Pravin Gadda (50) from Thane and Mahendra Bhanushali (30) from Dombivali. Vishwakarma was running the PM Janaushadhi Kendra in Mulund,” Thakre said.

All accused have been remanded to police custody till February 26, police said.

“The total number of accused in this scam now stands at 12. We will make more arrests as and when we get information,” a senior police officer said.

“Pharmacists are supposed to undertake a course before they can sell medicines. It is imperative that they have passed school, which most of the accused have not. The director of Deep Paramedical Society, from where the diplomas were obtained, used to source fake school passing certificates from UP and Rajasthan,” said an officer.

“We are trying to find out the people who have obtained degrees from Deep Paramedical Society. We are also focusing on the people who were supplying the fake certificates,” the officer said.