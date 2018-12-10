Maharashtra: Six kids at zilla parishad school detected with elephantiasis

Six children, all students at a zilla parishad school in Dwarli village near Kalyan, have been detected with elephantiasis. The disease was detected after the zilla parishad conducted tests on students of all its 14 schools in Kalyan.

Advertising

Dwarli village, 5 km from the heart of Kalyan city, is one of the villages still under the zilla parishad. “We have been asked to do periodic check-ups for various diseases, and elephantiasis is one of them. After conducting the tests, six children between the age of six and seven were found positive to the disease,” said a health official from the zilla parishad.

The six children include two boys who have recently moved to Dwarli from Bihar and another three who have migrated from Uttar Pradesh. “However, one of them, a 6-year-old girl, is from Kalyan. So, we are doing extensive tests on all the nearby regions to figure out if the disease could have originated in Kalyan,” the health official said.

Elephantiasis is a life threatening disease and spreads through mosquito bites. If it is detected at an early stage, the treatment and full recovery is possible, said the official. “These children have just begun to show the signs of the disease. We have started their treatment and are monitoring them on a daily basis,” he said.

Residents claim that after the above average rain in Kalyan this year, authorities did not focus on hygiene and fumigation.