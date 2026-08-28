SIR shocker: 3,400 voter forms found at private xerox shop, 5 BLOs suspended

The inspection revealed that the SIR forms found at the xerox shop belonged to 11 polling stations. (Representational Image: Express archive)

A controversy erupted in Navi Mumbai’s Kharghar after bundles of enumeration forms from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process at the Panvel Assembly constituency were found at a photocopy shop. As many as 3,400 SIR forms were found at the private shop, prompting authorities to register a case.

Raigad District Collector Kishan Jawale suspended five Booth Level Officers (BLOs), pending disciplinary proceedings, and said on Friday that a case has been registered against one Suraj Patil under the Representation of the People Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Taking serious note of this matter, Jawale rushed to the office of Sub-Divisional Officer Pawan Chandak in Panvel on Friday.