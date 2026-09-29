No party flags, only Tricolour – How Thackeray cousins plan march against EC, SIR

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced a joint march in Mumbai on October 4 against the functioning of the Election Commission (ECI) and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra, days after an Express investigation revealed a rift within the poll body.

The October 4 march will begin in Mumbai’s Byculla at 11:30 am and culminate at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Participants will only carry the Tricolour, Raj Thackeray said.

“The protest march will start from Byculla, and we will walk to BMC headquarters. The public rally will be held in front of BMC headquarters. There will be no political party flags in the rally. We are going to walk against the ECI and welcome the ruling parties to join us as well. There are multiple protests ongoing in the country and state. We all have a common aim,” Raj Thackeray said.