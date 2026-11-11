Maharashtra SIR: More than 2.06 crore electors were left out of Maharashtra’s draft electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). But recently, after the Supreme Court’s suggestion, the Election Commission of India (ECI) opened its portal, giving electors marked “absent, shifted, dead or duplicate (ASDD)” a one-time opportunity to apply for their inclusion in the Maharashtra SIR final voter list.

In a letter addressed to Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officers and six other states and Union Territories, the ECI said, “The Commission has decided that electors who were issued Enumeration Forms but whose names could not be included in the Draft Electoral Roll on account of being marked as ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate) shall be provided one more opportunity to get their names included in the Final Electoral Roll.”

The Election Commission further directed, “All such electors shall be provided one more opportunity to submit their duly filled Enumeration Forms (Annexure-A) during the ongoing SIR to the concerned ERO/AERO corresponding to their current ordinary residence.”

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If you were marked “absent, shifted, dead or duplicate” in the Maharashtra SIR draft voter list during Maharashtra SIR, here’s how you can apply.

Who can apply?

The facility is for voters who were issued enumeration forms during the door-to-door exercise but whose names were not included in the draft rolls because they were marked under the ASDD categories.

Of the 9.78 crore electors registered before the revision, 7.71 crore were included in the Maharashtra SIR draft voter list, published on August 31. The remaining 2,06,88,487 were not included. This figure covers all forms that could not be collected, including cases other than ASDD, and should not be treated as the number of voters permanently deleted.

Of the 2,06,88,487 electors, 75,41,229 were classified as absent or not found; 76,76,135 as permanently shifted; 34,82,231 as dead; 17,66,502 as already enrolled elsewhere or duplicate; and 2,22,390 under the “Others” category.

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The November 6 ECI circular’s additional opportunity specifically applies to electors marked absent, shifted, dead, or duplicate. These classifications indicate the probable reasons for non-inclusion and do not, by themselves, establish that an elector is permanently deleted or ineligible.

The ECI has directed that booth-wise lists of all such electors be displayed afresh on the notice boards of the respective polling stations from where their names were deleted. The lists are also to be displayed at Panchayat Bhawans, Urban Local Body offices and the offices of Block Development Officers, Panchayat Officers and Urban Local Body officers.

How to check whether your name is on the Maharashtra draft voter list?

To check if your name appears on the Maharashtra draft voter list, visit the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer’s website ( https://ceoelection.maharashtra.gov.in/ceo/ ) and open the SIR 2026 section.

Click on the ‘absent, shifted, dead or duplicate’ or the ASDD list for your Assembly constituency. The list gives the probable reason why the name was not included.

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The Maharashtra CEO’s website now carries the “ASDD List As Per ECI Letter Dated 06-11-2026”.

The ECI has directed that these lists be uploaded in a readable PDF format, with the probable reasons for non-inclusion.

Which form do you need?

You need to submit a duly filled Enumeration Form (Annexure-A), along with a separate statement:

– If you have not shifted: Submit Annexure B, explaining why you could not submit the enumeration form earlier.

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– If you have shifted within Maharashtra: Submit Annexure C, mentioning your new address and Assembly constituency. You must also attach proof of your new residence. Form 8 is not required under this special arrangement.

The ECI circular specifically states that electors who have not shifted must submit the duly filled and signed Enumeration Form along with Annexure-B, explaining why they could not submit the form earlier.

It says: “In case such elector has not shifted residence, such electors may submit their duly filled-in and signed Enumeration Forms along with the statement, enclosed herewith as Annexure-B (mentioning the reason as to why they could not submit the Enumeration Form earlier) to the concerned ERO/AERO/BLO physically either by themselves or through their family members.”

The circular also provides for online submission of the Enumeration Form by such electors through ECINET with an electronic signature.

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For electors who have shifted within Maharashtra, Annexure-C must be submitted along with the Enumeration Form. It should mention the new address and Assembly constituency. The ECI has clarified: “In cases where such an elector who was marked as ASDD and consequently whose name does not appear in the draft electoral roll, has shifted the place of residence within the State, such elector is not required to submit Form-8.”

Instead, the elector must submit the signed Enumeration Form along with Annexure-C and proof of the new address to the ERO/AERO of the Assembly constituency to which they have shifted. Such electors can also approach the BLO of their new polling booth for assistance.

How can you download and submit the form?

The Election Commission has directed that partially filled Enumeration Forms for all ASDD electors be generated afresh in the ERO dashboard on ECINET. The District Election Officers and Electoral Registration Officers have been asked to contact these electors through BLOs and ensure delivery of the forms either physically or through electronic means such as WhatsApp, email, or SMS, wherever contact details are available.

The partially filled enumeration form can be accessed through the ECI website or ECINET app by entering the same EPIC (voter ID) number held before names were left out of the Maharashtra draft voter list.

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For voters who have not shifted, the signed form and Annexure B can be submitted physically to the Booth Level Officer (BLO), Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant ERO (AERO), either personally or through a family member.

Online submission with an electronic signature is also permitted through ECINET.

Voters who have shifted must submit the signed form, Annexure C, along with address proof to the ERO/AERO of their new constituency. They can also approach the BLO of their new polling booth for help.

The ECI has also provided a “Book a call with BLO” facility on its website and ECINET app to help electors contact their BLO.

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The BLOs have also been directed to make every possible effort to contact electors through house-to-house visits. They have also been asked to make enquiries with neighbours, family members and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), use available contact numbers wherever possible, and guide electors about the procedure and available modes for submitting their forms.

What if you are homeless or have already applied through Form 6?

Voters in Maharashtra who are homeless, i.e., they do not have their residence documents, can use a field verification report prepared by the BLO as proof of residence.

Those who have already submitted Form 6 for fresh enrolment during the SIR need not submit the enumeration form and accompanying statement again.

The Maharashtra CEO’s November 6 press release has further clarified that electors whose names appear in the ASDD list and who have already submitted Form 6 after publication of the draft electoral roll to get their names included do not need to fill the Enumeration Form again.

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What happens after submission?

After the submission, the ERO will verify the applicant’s eligibility, place of ordinary residence and other relevant particulars before taking a decision on the application. Field verification will also be carried out wherever required.

Forms accepted by the EROs will be kept separately for inclusion in the final electoral roll of the ongoing SIR. The ECI has specifically stated: “The same EPIC number that was assigned to the elector prior to SIR, shall be re-assigned.”

Maharashtra’s deadline for filing claims and objections in the SIR exercise has been extended to November 13, while the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 30.

While the November 6 ECI circular does not specify a separate deadline for submitting these additional Enumeration Forms, electors who appear in the ASDD list should therefore contact their BLO or the concerned ERO/AERO promptly.

For SIR-related queries, electors can call the helpline number 1950.