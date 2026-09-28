Maharashtra SIR after Express investigation: Bombay HC moved over ‘unilateral administrative orders’, hearing on Oct 22
Another bench led by Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi of the Bombay High Court said it will hear on October 5 another writ petition filed by two residents raising concerns over 'collection of documents during enumeration and exclusion based on uncollectible status'.
Since advocate Asim Sarode had sought an urgent hearing of the petition, a bench of Justices Sharmila U Deshmukh and Neeraj P Dhote orally questioned the petitioners, saying, “Whether it is supposed to go before the Principal Seat (in Mumbai)? What is urgent about it? Is it a PIL? Since it’s a writ petition, what private right do you have against the Election Commission?”
“We have filed a writ petition on behalf of the citizens who are voters who feel their rights are being infringed,” the lawyer responded and sought for the plea to be heard on Monday by putting it on the production list, as it was not listed on Monday, September 28, or on Tuesday, September 29.
It also seeks an independent judicial committee headed by a former Bombay HC judge to investigate data deletions and software blockages.
The petition alleged that the EC and CEC Gyanesh Kumar arbitrarily passed administrative orders “singlehandedly”, violating Section 18 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act.
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It also sought that all forthcoming Assembly elections be put on hold “until fresh, untainted, and legally compliant electoral rolls are approved by a statutory majority of the multi-member Election Commission”.
Meanwhile, another bench led by Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi of the high court at the principal seat in Mumbai on Monday said it will list and hear on October 5 another writ petition filed by two residents raising concerns over the “collection of documents during enumeration and exclusion based on uncollectible status”.
Advocate Prakash Ambedkar mentioned the plea filed on September 3 seeking urgent hearing.
“What is the urgency?” A bench of CJ Tripathi and Justice Advait M Sethna asked. Ambedkar responded that nearly 2 crore voters will be deleted from the list and that the plea required urgent hearing, after which the HC posted it to October 5.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More