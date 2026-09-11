You’re on Maharashtra SIR draft list – so why could you still get a notice?

Maharashtra SIR draft electoral roll: As many as 1.22 crore Maharashtra voters included in the Maharashtra draft electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) have come under the scanner for inconsistencies in their records.

Even though they feature in the Maharashtra SIR draft electoral roll, these voters will still receive individual notices from election authorities and be asked to provide additional documents, or appear for a hearing before a final decision is taken on their inclusion in the electoral roll.

The SIR notices will cover 62,48,281 voters whose relatives’ details have discrepancies and 59,75,726 voters whose records could not be mapped to a relative in the previous electoral rolls.

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However, even though 1.22 crore voters have been flagged, it does not mean that they have been declared ineligible or that their name will automatically be deleted. Now that their names have been included in the SIR draft electoral roll, they will have an opportunity to respond to the discrepancies in their records.

1. Why am I getting a notice?

A notice means the election authorities need additional verification of your record. This could be because your previous electoral roll record could not be mapped, or because there is a discrepancy in the information provided about a relative.

Around 20 per cent of mapped records in the Maharashtra SIR draft electoral roll may have discrepancies, including differences in surname, age, or other details, or more than one person being mapped to the same name.

2. What should I do when I receive the notice?

Do not ignore it. Read the notice carefully to understand what information or document the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) is seeking.

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You will have an opportunity to submit the required document and appear for a hearing. If the ERO is satisfied after examining your documents and hearing your case, your name can remain in the final electoral roll.

3. Which documents can I submit?

The SIR guidelines list 12 categories:

Identity card or Pension Payment Order issued to Central/State government or PSU employees/pensioners

Identity card, certificate or document issued by the government, local authorities, banks, post offices, LIC or PSUs before July 1, 1987

Birth certificate

Passport

Matriculation or educational certificate

Permanent Residence Certificate

Forest Rights Certificate

OBC, SC, ST or other caste certificate

NRC, where applicable

Family Register prepared by State/local authorities

Government land or house allotment certificate

Aadhaar, for identity proof only

The list is not exhaustive and equivalent documents may also be accepted. For example, a School Leaving Certificate or Transfer Certificate can be accepted where a Class 10 certificate is not available.

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4. Do I need to submit all 12 documents?

No. One valid document is enough if you are asked to establish eligibility. The document should address the issue mentioned in your notice.

For example, if your surname changed after marriage, a Marriage Registration Certificate may be used. If there is an age discrepancy, a Birth Certificate or School Leaving Certificate may be submitted.

5. What happens at the hearing?

The ERO will examine the documents and other evidence submitted by the voter and take a decision after verification. The voter gets an opportunity to explain the discrepancy and establish eligibility.

To make the process easier, 5 to 15 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) have been appointed under each ERO, so voters should not have to travel long distances for hearings.

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6. What if someone objects to my name being on the roll?

If someone files an objection seeking deletion of your name, the objector has to provide evidence that you are ineligible. An objection can be filed only by a person from the same Assembly constituency.

You must also be allowed to attend the hearing and submit documents or other evidence supporting your eligibility.

7. What happens after I submit my documents?

The ERO will verify the documents and hear the voter before deciding on inclusion in the final electoral roll. If the ERO is satisfied, the name can be retained in the final roll.

8. So, what should I remember if I am among the 1.22 crore?

Don’t panic, but don’t ignore the notice. Your name being flagged does not mean automatic deletion. Once you receive a notice, check what needs clarification, submit one appropriate document, and attend the hearing if required. The final decision will be taken only after the prescribed verification process.