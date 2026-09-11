You’re on Maharashtra SIR draft list – so why could you still get a notice?

Maharashtra SIR draft electoral roll: As many as 1.22 crore Maharashtra voters included in the Maharashtra draft electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) have come under the scanner for inconsistencies in their records.
Even though they feature in the Maharashtra SIR draft electoral roll, these voters will still receive individual notices from election authorities and be asked to provide additional documents, or appear for a hearing before a final decision is taken on their inclusion in the electoral roll.
The SIR notices will cover 62,48,281 voters whose relatives’ details have discrepancies and 59,75,726 voters whose records could not be mapped to a relative in the previous electoral rolls.
However, even though 1.22 crore voters have been flagged, it does not mean that they have been declared ineligible or that their name will automatically be deleted. Now that their names have been included in the SIR draft electoral roll, they will have an opportunity to respond to the discrepancies in their records.
1. Why am I getting a notice?
A notice means the election authorities need additional verification of your record. This could be because your previous electoral roll record could not be mapped, or because there is a discrepancy in the information provided about a relative.
Around 20 per cent of mapped records in the Maharashtra SIR draft electoral roll may have discrepancies, including differences in surname, age, or other details, or more than one person being mapped to the same name.
2. What should I do when I receive the notice?
Do not ignore it. Read the notice carefully to understand what information or document the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) is seeking.
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You will have an opportunity to submit the required document and appear for a hearing. If the ERO is satisfied after examining your documents and hearing your case, your name can remain in the final electoral roll.
3. Which documents can I submit?
The SIR guidelines list 12 categories:
Identity card or Pension Payment Order issued to Central/State government or PSU employees/pensioners
Identity card, certificate or document issued by the government, local authorities, banks, post offices, LIC or PSUs before July 1, 1987
Birth certificate
Passport
Matriculation or educational certificate
Permanent Residence Certificate
Forest Rights Certificate
OBC, SC, ST or other caste certificate
NRC, where applicable
Family Register prepared by State/local authorities
Government land or house allotment certificate
Aadhaar, for identity proof only
The list is not exhaustive and equivalent documents may also be accepted. For example, a School Leaving Certificate or Transfer Certificate can be accepted where a Class 10 certificate is not available.
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4. Do I need to submit all 12 documents?
No. One valid document is enough if you are asked to establish eligibility. The document should address the issue mentioned in your notice.
For example, if your surname changed after marriage, a Marriage Registration Certificate may be used. If there is an age discrepancy, a Birth Certificate or School Leaving Certificate may be submitted.
5. What happens at the hearing?
The ERO will examine the documents and other evidence submitted by the voter and take a decision after verification. The voter gets an opportunity to explain the discrepancy and establish eligibility.
To make the process easier, 5 to 15 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) have been appointed under each ERO, so voters should not have to travel long distances for hearings.
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6. What if someone objects to my name being on the roll?
If someone files an objection seeking deletion of your name, the objector has to provide evidence that you are ineligible. An objection can be filed only by a person from the same Assembly constituency.
You must also be allowed to attend the hearing and submit documents or other evidence supporting your eligibility.
7. What happens after I submit my documents?
The ERO will verify the documents and hear the voter before deciding on inclusion in the final electoral roll. If the ERO is satisfied, the name can be retained in the final roll.
8. So, what should I remember if I am among the 1.22 crore?
Don’t panic, but don’t ignore the notice. Your name being flagged does not mean automatic deletion. Once you receive a notice, check what needs clarification, submit one appropriate document, and attend the hearing if required. The final decision will be taken only after the prescribed verification process.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including:
State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana).
Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides).
Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits.
Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness
Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects.
Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards.
Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
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