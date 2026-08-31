Maharashtra SIR draft electoral roll out: How to check your name on voter list

Maharashtra SIR electoral roll: The draft electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Maharashtra has been published for voters to check whether their names have been retained or removed.

The SIR exercise in Maharashtra has identified roughly 2.07 crore Enumeration Forms as uncollectable. These included voters classified as absent/not found, permanently shifted, dead, already enrolled elsewhere/duplicate, and other cases. Uncollectable does not mean they will be removed from the electoral roll, Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam has clarified.

Here are three ways to check whether your name is included in the SIR draft electoral roll.

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Option 1: Search your name online

The quickest way to check your name is through the Election Commission’s electoral search portal.