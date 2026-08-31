Maharashtra SIR draft electoral roll out: How to check your name on voter list

Maharashtra SIR electoral roll: The draft electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Maharashtra has been published for voters to check whether their names have been retained or removed.
The SIR exercise in Maharashtra has identified roughly 2.07 crore Enumeration Forms as uncollectable. These included voters classified as absent/not found, permanently shifted, dead, already enrolled elsewhere/duplicate, and other cases. Uncollectable does not mean they will be removed from the electoral roll, Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam has clarified.
The quickest way to check your name is through the Election Commission’s electoral search portal.
1. Go to “ECI — Search Your Name in Voter List“.
2. Select the relevant language and Maharashtra as the state.
3. You can search your name in the electoral roll using your EPIC number, elector details, or registered mobile number.
4. Enter the required details and the captcha.
5. Click on search and check whether your name and electoral roll details appear.
Option 2: Download the draft electoral roll PDF
Voters can also check the Maharashtra draft roll by downloading the electoral-roll PDF for their polling station.
1. Go to “ECI — Download Electoral Roll”.
2. Select Maharashtra.
3. Select your district and Assembly constituency.
4. Select the relevant polling station/part.
5. Download the electoral-roll PDF.
6. Search the PDF for your name, EPIC number and other details.
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Option 3: Check the ASDD list
If your name does not appear in the Maharashtra draft roll, voters can check the ASDD list published by the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer.
The ASDD list contains voters whose names were present in the 2025 electoral roll but were not included in the SIR 2026 draft roll.
1. Go to the “Maharashtra CEO — SIR 2026 ASDD List”.
2. Search using your EPIC number.
3. Voters can also check the polling-station-wise ASDD list.
4. If your name appears on the list, check the reason/category recorded against it.
What to do if your name is missing?
A missing name does not necessarily mean that the voter has been permanently removed from the electoral roll. The draft is followed by a claims and objections period, during which eligible voters can seek inclusion or correction.
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Form 6 can be used to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll. Form 7 can be used to object to deletion, while Form 8 is used for correction or modification of an electoral-roll entry.
Maharashtra CEO S Chockalingam has appealed to voters to check the draft roll rather than relying only on the statewide figures.
“I appeal to every voter to check the draft roll to know if their name is there. If it’s not there, and you have valid documents and are eligible, you can use these three forms and register yourself. The claims and objections period will be from August 31 to September 30. This is not about deletion. The exercise is for updating the electoral roll,” he said.
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau.
Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai.
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Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles.
Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability).
Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development.
Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments.
Experience
Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting.
Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism.
Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra.
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