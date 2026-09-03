Maharashtra SIR draft: 25 seats see over 85% voter deletion; Kalyan Rural tops at 94.7%

Maharashtra SIR draft electoral roll: In 25 of Maharashtra’s 288 Assembly constituencies, more than 85 per cent of voters whose names were not included in the draft electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) have been classified as “permanently shifted” or “untraceable/absent”, an analysis of constituency-wise data released by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) shows.
The proportion of excluded names from the Maharashtra SIR draft electoral roll is above 90 per cent in 10 constituencies, with Kalyan Rural recording the highest share at 94.7 per cent, followed by Ovala-Majiwada at 93.3 per cent and Nalasopara at 93 per cent.
The combined share is above 80 per cent in 59 constituencies and above 75 per cent in 82 constituencies.
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The Maharashtra SIR draft electoral roll analysis covers all 288 Assembly constituencies and calculates the combined number of electors classified as permanently shifted and untraceable/absent as a share of the total number of electors not included in the draft in each constituency.
Taken together, the 25 constituencies account for 49,11,297 names not included in the draft. Of these, 43,81,483 are classified as permanently shifted or untraceable/absent, accounting for 89.2 per cent of the names not included in these seats.
The finding shows that the composition of the names not included in the draft varies sharply across constituencies, with the two categories accounting for an overwhelming share in several seats.
Kalyan Rural sees highest voter deletion
In Kalyan Rural, 2,38,789 names not included in the Maharashtra SIR draft are classified as permanently shifted or untraceable/absent. That is 94.7 per cent. In Ovala-Majiwada, it is 2,33,997 (93.3 per cent), while Nalasopara has 2,85,338 (93 per cent).
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Statewide, of the 2,06,88,487 names from the previous electoral rolls that were not included in the draft, 76,76,135 are classified as permanently shifted and 75,41,229 as untraceable/absent. Together, the two categories account for 1,52,17,364 names, or 73.6 per cent of the statewide total.
The remaining names comprise 34,82,231 classified as dead, 17,66,502 as already enrolled elsewhere/duplicate entries, and 2,22,390 under other reasons. The Election Commission says the “other” category in the Maharashtra SIR draft electoral roll includes cases such as electors refusing to fill and submit the enumeration form.
The figures do not represent final deletions. The Election Commission said it did not carry forward the 2.07 crore names into the draft because it did not receive the forms from voters, reasons being voters being absent, having shifted, being dead, etc.
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
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