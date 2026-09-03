Maharashtra SIR draft: 25 seats see over 85% voter deletion; Kalyan Rural tops at 94.7%

Maharashtra sees more than 80 per cent voter deletion in 59 constituencies and above 75 per cent in 82 seats. (Representational image)

Maharashtra SIR draft electoral roll: In 25 of Maharashtra’s 288 Assembly constituencies, more than 85 per cent of voters whose names were not included in the draft electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) have been classified as “permanently shifted” or “untraceable/absent”, an analysis of constituency-wise data released by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) shows.

The proportion of excluded names from the Maharashtra SIR draft electoral roll is above 90 per cent in 10 constituencies, with Kalyan Rural recording the highest share at 94.7 per cent, followed by Ovala-Majiwada at 93.3 per cent and Nalasopara at 93 per cent.

The combined share is above 80 per cent in 59 constituencies and above 75 per cent in 82 constituencies.