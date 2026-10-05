Maharashtra SIR in Bombay HC: Hearing deferred by 3 weeks over Supreme Court proceedings

The Bombay High Court has deferred the hearing on a writ petition over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Maharashtra by three weeks after it was told that the Supreme Court (SC) will hear a plea on the issue on October 8.

During the hearing on Monday, the High Court said it could not hold a parallel hearing to decide whether to pass an interim order to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the Maharashtra voters list and the SIR process.

A bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait M Sethna was hearing a writ petition by two Mumbai residents, including Sagar Ramesh Gawai, youth president of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), that raised concerns over the “collection of documents during enumeration and [voter] exclusion based on uncollectible status.”