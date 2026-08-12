In Maharashtra SIR draft electoral roll, 1.8 crore names likely to be deleted

In first draft electoral roll of Maharashtra SIR, names of 1.8 crore voters will likely be deleted. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Maharashtra is likely to see the deletion of around 1.8 crore voters from the draft electoral roll to be published on August 24 as a part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the state.

Of the 1.8 crore deletions, Mumbai is likely to see the most number of deletions at around 30 lakh – nearly 29 percent – from the draft electoral roll.

“As of today, we have completed digitisation of 77.77 percent Enumeration Forms. The percentage of uncollectable EFs is 18.46 percent, which means these voters are either absent, shifted, deceased, or duplicate. The remaining four percent forms are currently not digitised,” said Maharashtra’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Chockalingam, appealing to citizens to fill the EFs in the last remaining four days.