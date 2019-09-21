The Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), the students’ wing of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, will be undertaking a 10-day statewide campaign starting Saturday, to promote harmony in society.

As part of the campaign, titled ‘One God — One Human Family’, SIO will travel across 20 districts in Konkan, Western Maharashtra and Marathwada regions in an effort to reach out to 60 lakh people. “Thanks to modern capitalism, people are largely occupied with gathering resources to meet their basic needs. Their entire time is consumed by it.

Hence, they are removed from the excesses and atrocities meted out to those around them. We need to make people aware of their position in the world and share a message of mutual love and brotherhood, which is a guarantee for individual and societal success,” said Salman Ahmed, zonal president, SIO South Maharashtra.

During the campaign, SIO members will engage with students in cities and towns through activities such as corner meetings, lectures in schools and colleges, street plays, human chains and exhibitions.