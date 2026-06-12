Maharashtra to examine support measures for children of single mothers in colleges

As the Maharashtra government works on a policy for single women, the state’s Higher and Technical Education Department has decided to set up a committee to examine measures to support children of single mothers studying in colleges, universities and technical institutions.

The proposed committee will explore ways to strengthen support systems for such students within Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). Among the measures under consideration are introducing a separate category for “children of single mothers” in college admission forms to generate accurate data, sensitising educational institutions to the challenges faced by single mothers and their children, and examining the feasibility of providing priority hostel accommodation.

The initiative has been taken by Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil. The committee will comprise government officials and experts working on issues related to single mothers and their children. Based on its recommendations, the department will take a final call on the support mechanisms that can be introduced for students in higher education.

Director of Higher Education Dr Shailendra Deolankar said a recent survey conducted by the department identified around 14,000 students from single-mother households across colleges and universities in the state.

“As per the survey, there are 14,000 such students in various colleges and universities across the state. But there is no clarity on whether this data is accurate as there is yet a large-scale unawareness on this matter. This is why the committee is going to consider whether adding such a category to the admission form will provide more accurate data,” he said.

Officials said the department is also planning a statewide awareness drive for higher education institutions. As part of this effort, a virtual session with experts will be held next week for heads of more than 1,500 colleges and institutions across Maharashtra.

The objective, officials said, is to sensitise principals and administrators to the challenges faced by single mothers and their children and encourage institutions to develop a more supportive environment.

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The committee will also study whether students from single-mother households can be given priority in hostel allotments. According to officials, these are interventions that can be implemented at the department level after assessing their feasibility.

However, larger measures such as fee concessions, scholarships or reimbursement schemes will be considered as part of the broader ‘Ekal Mahila’ policy currently being formulated by the state’s Women and Child Development Department.