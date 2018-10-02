Maharashtra signs MoU with US university on artificial intelligence

The University of Southern California’s Centre for Artificial Intelligence In Society will assist the Maharashtra’s Information and Technology Department to work on various social welfare projects. (Representational image) The University of Southern California’s Centre for Artificial Intelligence In Society will assist the Maharashtra’s Information and Technology Department to work on various social welfare projects. (Representational image)

Maharashtra government and University of Southern California on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work together on projects related to artificial intelligence.

The University of Southern California’s Centre for Artificial Intelligence In Society will assist the Maharashtra’s Information and Technology Department to work on various social welfare projects. Milind Tambe of the university and state Information and Technology Secretary S V R Shrinivas signed the MoU in Mumbai.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said: “The artificial intelligence can be adopted for bringing greater precision and delivery in multiple welfare projects that are underway in core sectors agriculture, health, education.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App