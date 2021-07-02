Fadnavis: Maharashtra should enforce suggestions made by Justice Bhosale committee on reservation for Marathas

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government should enforce the recommendations made by the Justice Dilip Bhosale Committee which has suggested that the state government should file a review petition challenging the Supreme Court judgment quashing the Maratha quota, leader of opposition and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

“The State Backward Class Commission will have to establish the backwardness of the Maratha community. Unless it sends a proposal to the Centre, it cannot do anything. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government cannot absolve its own responsibilities on important issues and pass the buck on the Centre and remain silent,” the former CM said.

He added, “The committee has also drawn attention to the limitations of the review petition. Therefore, the state government will have to take concrete steps to reaffirm the backwardness of the Maratha community to qualify them for reservation.”

Fadnavis cautioned that if the state government delays the process, it will lead to greater unrest and anxiety within the community.

On May 4, 2021, the Supreme Court had scrapped the Maratha reservation. Following that, the state cabinet sub-committee led by senior Congress minister Ashosk Chavan decided to set up an eight-member committee led by former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court Dilip Bhosale. The legal expert committee, after a thorough study of the SC judgment, had submitted its report to the government.

The state government should garner support from other states and approach the Central Government to seek suitable constitutional amendment to Article 15(4) and Article 16 (4) to dilute the effect of the 50 per cent rule laid down in Indra Sawhney’s case.

“If it was not possible to elicit support from other states facing same reservation ordeal, Maharashtra government could independently make efforts by calling for special session and pass resolution recommending the Parliament for carrying out appropriate/ suitable amendment in the Constitution, more particularly in Articles 15(4) and 16 (4) for diluting the effect of 50 per cent rule laid down by Indra Sawhney’s case. Maharashtra government can also make a reference to the National Commission constituted under article 338 B seeking identification of the Socially and Educationally backward class of sections amongst Marathas,” the recommendation read.