Shivcable Sena tells cable TV operators to stop airing Republic media channels

Shiv Sena affiliated Shivcable Sena has written to cable television operators in Maharashtra to stop airing channels of Republic Media Network, as its editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has “insulted Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and is violating the Constitution by running a parallel court on the channel”.

The letter, sent to all major cable television operators on Thursday, warned that “if they don’t stop airing the channels immediately, they will have to face protests”. The letter is signed by Sena MLA Sunil Raut, brother of party MP Sanjay Raut, and Vinay Patil, general secretary of Shivcable Sena. Raut and Transport Minister Anil Parab are the “pramukh margdarshaks” (chief advisors) of the union.

“The CM is a constitutional post and its disrespect would not be tolerated. Thackeray has asked us not to take the law into our hand. But in this case, the law is on our side,” said Patil.

