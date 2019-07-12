Maharashtra: Shiv Sena to protest non-payment of farmers’ claims by insurance companies

WITH JUST over two months to go for the Vidhan Sabha elections, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said the party will hold a protest march against insurance companies, providing insurance cover for crops, over the non-payment of farmers’ claims. The march will be held in Mumbai next week.

Advertising

“The farm loan waiver and crop insurance are good schemes. Despite a change in government, the implementing authorities are the same. That is why these schemes are not reaching the farmers. Last month, we had warned insurance companies asking them to clear farmers’ claims. Now, we have decided to hold a token protest against these companies on July 17 in Bandra Kurla Complex,” said Uddhav, addressing the media at the Sena headquarters in Dadar.

The Sena chief said though his party was in power, he felt the party also had the responsibility to ask the government to rectify discrepancies in these schemes.

“There is only one insurance company in BKC. The token protest is to send out a warning to all the insurance companies with branches in Mumbai, Pune and other cities. This is not a farmers’ march but a march for the farmers. If they do not clear the claims, we will give them an answer in our style,” he added.

Advertising

Uddhav also said banks should place boards outside their branches, listing farmers who have benefited from the farm loan waiver.

The issues of holding a special Parliament session to discuss agricultural issues and setting up of a farmers’ welfare commission will also be taken up soon, he added. However, Uddhav said he did not plan to visit Pandharpur to perform the official puja of Vitthala, the state deity, along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who performs it annually.