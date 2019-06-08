Maharashtra: Shiv Sena to distribute foodgrain to drought-hit farmers

The Shiv Sena has decided to distribute food grains to drought-hit farmers staying at fodder camps in various districts in the state on Sunday.

According to Sena leaders, the food grains would be distributed to farmers from Jalna, Osmanabad, Aurangabad, Beed, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Sangli, Samara and Nashik districts.

“Party president Uddhav Thackeray will distribute the food grains to the farmers at fodder camps in Salegoan village in Jalna district in Marathwada on Sunday. After distributing the food grains, Thackeray will interact with the drought-hit farmers,” said Subhash Desai, a Sena leader.

Desai added that Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray will distribute the food grains in Solapur and Osmanabad and also visit some of the fodder camps in the two districts.