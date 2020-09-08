Maharashtra: Sena’s Neelam Gorhe elected deputy chairperson of Legislative Council amid BJP protest

Shiv Sena’s Neelam Gorhe with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Source Twitter/@neelamgorhe)

Despite opposition from the BJP, Maharashtra Legislative Council chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar held the election for the post of Deputy Chairperson and Shiv Sena’s Neelam Gorhe was elected unanimously to the post.

After Nimbalkar announced holding the polls, Gorhe and BJP’s Vijay (Bhai) Girkar filed nominations for the post on Monday. However, BJP has moved the High Court against the election. When Nimbalkar announced holding of the election on Tuesday, Pravin Darekar, Opposition leader in the Legislative Council, raised objection saying BJP has filed a petition against the polls in the High Court.

“Due to the pandemic, decision has been taken not to allow entry to members who have tested Covid-19 positive and some senior members who have comorbidities are not in the House. You (chairman) decided to hold the polls in your powers. Our whip Surjitsinh Thakur has filed a petition in the High Court and we have demanded that our fundamental right of voting given by the Constitution is being violated in this election,” said Darekar.

The Opposition leader said the court has called the state’s Advocate General and the hearing will be held on Thursday. “When the petition is pending in the High Court, you (chairman) should not hold the election. We again demand that our fundamental right should be protected,” Darekar added.

However, Nimbalkar said he has not been intimated about the petition in court and was going ahead with the election. “The High Court has neither called me nor intimated me about the petition. You, as Opposition leader, are telling me about the High Court’s decision, which will be given on Thursday. So, I will not accept it. Because this is not just an issue of an election or about anybody’s fundamental right. The basic right of the House is that the High Court does not have the jurisdiction in the internal proceedings. So, I am going to stick with the decision (of conducting the polls),” said Nimbalkar.

Subsequently, BJP legislators staged a walkout from the Legislative Council. Nimbalkar then held the election and BJP didn’t take part in it. Gorhe was elected to the post of Deputy Chairperson unanimously through voice vote. Gorhe assumed her Chair in the House soon after the election. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other members congratulated her.

In a letter to Nimbalkar, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil expressed disappointment over the manner in which Gorhe’s appointment was made. Patil stated, “Setting aside political differences with NCP, BJP supported your candidature as Chairman of the Legislative Council. Yet, after taking charge of the coveted post, you (Nimbalkar) have never been fair to BJP in the last five years. But the way the deputy chairperson was appointed violated all norms.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd