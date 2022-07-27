scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Maharashtra: Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to embark on statewide tour next month to revive party

“We (Shiv Sena) will have a chief minister again in the state and we will work to expand the party base and cadre. Currently, membership registration drive is going on; once it is done, I will be touring the state from August. I want to have maximum membership,” Uddhav Thackeray said

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 27, 2022 10:10:58 pm
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. (File photo)

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday announced that he will tour the state next month to revive the party.

“We (Shiv Sena) will have a chief minister again in the state and we will work to expand the party base and cadre. Currently, membership registration drive is going on; once it is done, I will be touring the state from August. I want to have maximum membership,” Thackeray said in an interview to the party mouth piece, Saamana. Thackeray turned 62 on Wednesday.

Also Read |Locked in EC battle with Shinde, Uddhav gets Sainik loyalty ‘affidavits’ on birthday

Without naming Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the former CM said that when the Shiv Sena was in alliance with the BJP, it was he (Shinde) who would say that the party was not allowing the Sena to work in rural parts of the state. Shiv Sena leader Shinde’s rebellion along with that of 39 other MLAs had led to the fall of the Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government last month.

“The MVA was born in 2019 as the BJP had crossed all limits of falsehood by denying all the things that were decided upon (before elections). Now they (Shinde and other rebels) are saying that the Congress and the NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) are troubling the Shiv Sena and want to finish us. What exactly do they want? They are just looking for excuses,” Thackeray said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh

“He (Shinde) has got the chief minister’s post for himself in a very bad way. Such is his greed for power that now he is comparing himself to Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray,” the Sena president said. He said that there is an unrest in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the party was “giving everything to those who have come from other parties” – from the post of chief minister to others.

Thackeray also accused the BJP of wanting to a start a Shiv Sena versus Shiv Sena fight and divide the Marathi-speaking people.

While criticising the action taken by central agencies on the opposition party leaders, Thackeray said the Centre wants to finish opposition and regional parties.
“If the present rulers fear the opposition, it is (because of) their inefficiency. In a democracy, no party is a permanent winner,” he said.

Thackeray also said that he had asked Shinde if he wanted to become the CM.

“I had told him that if you want that we should go with the BJP, then get some answers from them and let’s talk to the Congress and the NCP and tell them that our people don’t want to remain in the MVA. But he didn’t have the guts to do that,” he said.

Thackeray also pointed out that Shinde had earlier accused the BJP of trying to finish the Shiv Sena and had even given resignation from the minister’s post. “These are theatrics. Tomorrow he may even claim he is Narendra Modi and stake claim over the PM post. BJP should be cautious,” he said.

Thackeray also asked the BJP to indulge in healthy politics instead of making enemies.

Thousands throng Matoshree to wish Thackeray on 62nd birthday

Thousands of Shiv Sena workers thronged Matoshree, the residence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, to wish the former CM on his 62nd birthday. Thackeray stood outside the house between 12pm and 5pm to greet the workers. Thackeray had earlier appealed to the party workers not to bring any bouquets or gifts but to get loyalty affidavits as a birthday present to him.

Across the state, Shiv Sena workers celebrated Thackeray’s birthday by organising bike rallies, puja, and new membership registration drives.

More from Mumbai

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Mithun Chakraborty claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP; ruling party hits back

2

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

3

Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the Money Laundering Act

4

Maharashtra two-man show nearing end, Cabinet expansion on the anvil

5

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

Featured Stories

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
Explained: What is cryptojacking, the cyber attack carried out by crypto ...
Explained: What is cryptojacking, the cyber attack carried out by crypto ...
Explained: India’s role in UN Peacekeeping Missions over the years
Explained: India’s role in UN Peacekeeping Missions over the years
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
Locked in EC battle with Shinde, Uddhav gets Sainik loyalty 'affidavits' ...
Locked in EC battle with Shinde, Uddhav gets Sainik loyalty 'affidavits' ...
3rd ODI: India reach 115/1 before rain stops play
LIVE UPDATES

3rd ODI: India reach 115/1 before rain stops play

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

Locked in EC battle with Shinde, Uddhav gets Sainik loyalty 'affidavits' on birthday

Locked in EC battle with Shinde, Uddhav gets Sainik loyalty 'affidavits' on birthday

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’

Premium
Mithun claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

Mithun claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values
Opinion

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values

Premium
Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during lockdown

Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during lockdown

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's
Explained

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's

Premium
What is cryptojacking, cyber attacks carried out by crypto miners?
Explained

What is cryptojacking, cyber attacks carried out by crypto miners?

Shamshera director on film's box office failure: 'Couldn't handle hate and rage'

Shamshera director on film's box office failure: 'Couldn't handle hate and rage'

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement