Maharashtra: Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to embark on statewide tour next month to revive party

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday announced that he will tour the state next month to revive the party.

“We (Shiv Sena) will have a chief minister again in the state and we will work to expand the party base and cadre. Currently, membership registration drive is going on; once it is done, I will be touring the state from August. I want to have maximum membership,” Thackeray said in an interview to the party mouth piece, Saamana. Thackeray turned 62 on Wednesday.

Without naming Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the former CM said that when the Shiv Sena was in alliance with the BJP, it was he (Shinde) who would say that the party was not allowing the Sena to work in rural parts of the state. Shiv Sena leader Shinde’s rebellion along with that of 39 other MLAs had led to the fall of the Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government last month.

“The MVA was born in 2019 as the BJP had crossed all limits of falsehood by denying all the things that were decided upon (before elections). Now they (Shinde and other rebels) are saying that the Congress and the NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) are troubling the Shiv Sena and want to finish us. What exactly do they want? They are just looking for excuses,” Thackeray said.

“He (Shinde) has got the chief minister’s post for himself in a very bad way. Such is his greed for power that now he is comparing himself to Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray,” the Sena president said. He said that there is an unrest in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the party was “giving everything to those who have come from other parties” – from the post of chief minister to others.

Thackeray also accused the BJP of wanting to a start a Shiv Sena versus Shiv Sena fight and divide the Marathi-speaking people.

While criticising the action taken by central agencies on the opposition party leaders, Thackeray said the Centre wants to finish opposition and regional parties.

“If the present rulers fear the opposition, it is (because of) their inefficiency. In a democracy, no party is a permanent winner,” he said.

Thackeray also said that he had asked Shinde if he wanted to become the CM.

“I had told him that if you want that we should go with the BJP, then get some answers from them and let’s talk to the Congress and the NCP and tell them that our people don’t want to remain in the MVA. But he didn’t have the guts to do that,” he said.

Thackeray also pointed out that Shinde had earlier accused the BJP of trying to finish the Shiv Sena and had even given resignation from the minister’s post. “These are theatrics. Tomorrow he may even claim he is Narendra Modi and stake claim over the PM post. BJP should be cautious,” he said.

Thackeray also asked the BJP to indulge in healthy politics instead of making enemies.

Thousands throng Matoshree to wish Thackeray on 62nd birthday

Thousands of Shiv Sena workers thronged Matoshree, the residence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, to wish the former CM on his 62nd birthday. Thackeray stood outside the house between 12pm and 5pm to greet the workers. Thackeray had earlier appealed to the party workers not to bring any bouquets or gifts but to get loyalty affidavits as a birthday present to him.

Across the state, Shiv Sena workers celebrated Thackeray’s birthday by organising bike rallies, puja, and new membership registration drives.