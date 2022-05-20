Only 35 per cent nullah cleaning work done in Mumbai: BJP hits out at Sena-led BMC

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar has hit out at the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the civic body’s lack of monsoon preparedness and alleged that only 35 per cent nullah cleaning work has been completed in Mumbai.

Shelar’s statements came after he, along with several other BJP corporators, inspected progress of the nullah cleaning work in Mumbai on Thursday. BJP leader in the municipal corporation Prabhakar Shinde, party leader Vinod Mishra and spokesperson Bhalchandra Shirsat were also present.

After inspecting the work at Valnai in Malad, SNDT in Juhu and Milind Nagar in Kurla, Shelar alleged that the situation in all three places was horrifying as the silt was still piled up in the nullah. Later, a BJP delegation met Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and gave him a report on the work being undertaken at these drains.

“The Shiv Sena-led BMC needs to explain why 65 per cent nullah cleaning work has remained incomplete. Who is responsible?” Shelar asked, pointing out that the monsoons would arrive in Mumbai in the first week of June and there were only two weeks left.

Shelar also hit out at state Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray for saying that the city could face extreme rainfall and flash floods. “Despite being in power for 25 long years, if they cannot guarantee security, minister Aaditya Thackeray must apologise to Mumbaikars,” Shelar said.

Shelar alleged that planning related to pruning of trees, tree felling, landslides and dilapidated buildings has not been done and questioned the delay in doing so.

The BMC authorities are indifferent and leaving Mumbaikars to fend for themselves, Shelar alleged. “This monsoon, neither Mumbaikars nor their properties are safe. Only the BMC and the ruling Shiv Sena is responsible for this mess,” he said.