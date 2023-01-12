Maharashtra CM Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis to review Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 today

Ahead of its official inauguration next week, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday afternoon will review the new Mumbai Metro Lines – 2A (DN Nagar Andheri to Dahisar) and 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East) passing from Link Road and Western Express Highway – at Gundavali metro station in Andheri East.

The two corridors will be commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 19. During his visit to Mumbai, PM Modi will also flag off various other infrastructure development projects.

The 35-kilometre-long Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 comprise 30 elevated stations of which the Phase 1, between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi, was opened to the public in April last year during Gudi Padwa. The stretch is currently drawing a daily ridership of 25,000. Once the entire line is commissioned it is expected to transport 3 lakh passengers per day, according to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, the body that is responsible for the infrastructure development of Mumbai metropolitan.

The two Metro lines will have interchange stations at Gundavali in Andheri East and Andheri West with the existing Mumbai Metro One that runs between Versova and Ghatkpar at Western Express Highway (WEH) and DN Nagar respectively. This will draw more ridership for the two new metro lines 2A &7 and the existing Metro One.

The Mumbai Metro line 2A and 7 is currently undergoing supervision by the Commission of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) and once the safety certification comes, which is expected before January 19, both the lines will be introduced for commercial operations. The ticket fare for Mumbai Metro Line 2A and Line 7 is Rs 10 for 3 km, which will change after every 3km.

Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) is supplying the Metro rakes under ‘Make in India’ initiative. The indigenously-built metro coach comprises driverless features. A cycle carrying option is also available.

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL), will take care of the metro rail’s operation and maintenance.