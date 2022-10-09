scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Maharashtra: Shinde faction will have edge in final ECI order over Shiv Sena party symbol, claims Fadnavis

Whenever there is a dispute over the party symbol between two groups, the ECI freezes the symbol in question. This has been the way in the last 15 to 20 years, Fadnavis explained.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

The ruling BJP Sunday welcomed the decision of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to freeze the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol of the Shiv Sena. Describing the interim order as nothing surprising, BJP leaders said they will have to wait and watch out for the final order.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told media persons in Mumbai, “The Election Commission’s decision to freeze the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol claimed by both the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction is on expected lines. It is nothing surprising.”

The BJP leader further said, “The Election Commission has passed an interim order keeping the Andheri (East) by-poll in mind. But we will have to wait for the final order. I am sure in the final order, Eknath Shinde-led Sena will have an upper hand.”

The Uddhav-led Sena has expressed its disappointment at the decision of the ECI, but the Shinde camp has given out mixed signals. The Shinde Sena has argued that it is the rightful claimant to the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol as the majority of party legislators and parliamentarians have supported it.

Notably, of the total 55 Shiv Sena MLAs in Maharashtra, 40 have joined the Shinde camp along with 12 of 18 Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MPs.

However, Uddhav said: “The party, which includes officer bearers and sainiks across Maharashtra, has not shifted towards the Shinde camp.”

A senior BJP vice president said requesting anonymity: “The BJP had anticipated the outcome. There are many instances of the Election Commission freezing the party symbol wherever a dispute arose between two parties or breakaway groups from the parent party.”

More from Mumbai
Earlier, senior NCP leader Eknath Khadse termed the freezing of the Shiv Sena symbol as “unfortunate”. Khadse said: “The late Bal Thackeray built the Shiv Sena. It was his hard work that made them acceptable to people across Maharashtra and the country. They got into power in the state using the title Shiv Sena and the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol… What was earned by the father has been lost by the son (Uddhav Thackeray) because of dispute and rebellion within the organisation.”

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 06:18:09 pm
Pune police rescue share trader, friend kidnapped for Rs 20 crore ransom, arrest 4 linked to Gaja Marne gang

