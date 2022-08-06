Maharashtra will be governed by Constitution, not sharia laws: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane

Maharashtra will be governed by Dr B R Ambedkar’s Constitution and not sharia laws, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said in Mumbai on Saturday, adding that if the attacks on Hindus in the name of religion continued, they would be countered with the same aggression.

Addressing the media at BJP headquarters in Mumbai, Rane referred to the attack on a youngster named Pratik Pawar at Karjat in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district on August 4 and alleged that he was brutally attacked by 10-12 people for his social media posts supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had made controversial statements against the Prophet in a TV debate.

Expressing solidarity with Pawar, who is battling for his life, Rane demanded that the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating the murder of chemist Umesh Kolhe in Amravati, should probe the Ahmednagar incident too.

“As far as the Nupur Sharma issue is concerned, it is a closed matter. It was condemned. But for how long is this going to be used to target Hindus,” Rane asked. “In the past, Hindu gods and goddesses were ridiculed, derogatory posts were circulated on social media against Hindu religion. Yet, nobody has ever attacked anybody. Hindus have shown restraint,” he said.

Rane also warned that if the attacks on Hindus continued, they “will have to rise and counter”.

The BJP MLA hit out at the previous Uddhav-Thackeray led state government, saying that attacks on Hindus went uncontested during its rule. “Today, we have a government that is committed to Hindutva,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Aurangabad, Union minister Raosaheb Danve took strong objection to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM’s) protest against renaming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar. “Why is AIMIM’s Imtiaz Jaleel (MP) fighting to retain the name of the city as Aurangabad which was named after Mughal ruler Aurangzeb?” he said, adding that no child in the city had been named Aurangzeb. “I would like to ask Jaleel, would you like to name your child after Aurangzeb? If not, then why are you insisting on Aurangabad?” Danve added.