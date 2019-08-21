Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar meets CM, seeks more relief for flood-affected areas

A delegation of senior NCP leaders from Western Maharashtra, led by party chief Sharad Pawar, met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday to discuss the flood situation in the region and demanded further relief from the government for flood-affected people.

“In Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara districts and other areas, heavy rain and floods caused unprecedented conditions in villages along the rivers. While visiting these areas, the flood victims presented their concerns. I had promised them that I would meet the CM and apprise him of their demands. Accordingly, I along with senior party leaders met him and submitted a statement of various demands of the flood victims,” Pawar said.