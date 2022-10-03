scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Maharashtra: Shambhuraj Desai did not literally mean to say people would be slapped with MCOCA for bringing liquor here, his office says

On Sunday, Desai reportedly said individuals bringing even a single bottle of alcohol from Goa will be picked up by police and charges under MCOCA will be filed against them.

To curb the smuggling of Indian Made foreign liquor (IMFL) from other states, the Maharashtra government had slashed excise duty on foreign liquor by 50 per cent in November 2021.

The opposition on Monday slammed Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai’s statement that the government was considering slapping Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) charges on people bringing even a single liquor bottle into the state from Goa.

On Sunday, Desai reportedly said individuals bringing even a single bottle of alcohol from Goa will be picked up by police and charges under MCOCA will be filed against them. But on Monday, Desai’s office said the minister’s remarks should not be taken literally and no such proposal is being considered.

“It was to discourage people from bringing alcohol from Goa. The minister understands the meaning of MCOCA and it won’t applied to individuals. But the intention was to make residents aware about the issue,” said an official from the minister’s office.

But Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said, “The MCOCA is meant to be applied for organsied crime. Has the Shinde government decided to apply it as per the minister’s wishes? Have they lost the meaning of the Act? If not, what was the intention to make such a statement?”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll pushPremium
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll push
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from ChinaPremium
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from China
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...
More from Mumbai

To curb the smuggling of Indian Made foreign liquor (IMFL) from other states, the Maharashtra government had slashed excise duty on foreign liquor by 50 per cent in November 2021. The then state finance minister Ajit Pawar had said the decision was taken to stop smuggling of liquor from other states as well as to curb the sale of spurious liquor.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-10-2022 at 11:10:51 pm
Next Story

Makeshift Christian prayer hall dismantled in Tripura village after mutual consent

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 03: Latest News
Advertisement