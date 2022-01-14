Maharashtra: Sex workers, destitutes to get ration cards without ID

The state government will provide ration cards to sex workers and destitutes without insisting on identity and residential proof, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Thursday.

The department has sought a detailed list of sex workers and destitutes from various non-government organisations and the State Aids Control Organisation.

“Officials issuing the new ration cards have been asked not to stress on documents such as identity and residential proof. They should be exempted from providing such documents,” Bhujbal said.

“The women enrolled with National Aids Control Organisation and State Aids Control Organisation should come forward to fill up forms for issuance of the ration cards. The cards will be distributed with the help of concerned organisations, along with the women and child welfare department,” he added.

Earlier, the state government had set up a committee to suggest ways on how to enroll sex workers and destitutes in food subsidy schemes.