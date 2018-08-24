Maharashtra: Seven districts in govt shortlist for makeover

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

THE STATE government on Thursday decided to give makeovers to several districts, with a focus on key mega projects. At a meeting attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Mantralaya, the government shortlisted seven districts for the makeover in the first phase. They are Amravati, Raigad, Solapur, Aurangabad, Chandrapur, Nashik and Gadchiroli.

While Amravati would be developed as a textile hub, Nashik would be converted into a tourist pilgrimage centre. Aurangabad would become a new industrial centre and Raigad’s fort see a facelift. At the Naxal belts of Chandrapur and Gadchiroli, new roads and steel plants would come up. Projects related to construction of bridges, widening and beautification of riverbanks, cleanliness and tourism would be promoted in these districts.

“The elected members and officials should play a proactive role to ensure that the projects are completed in time,” Fadnavis said at the meeting. While the government has already sanctioned funds for some projects, which have also received administrative approvals, local representatives and officials should help to expedite the work, he added.

“In Amravati district, the railway bridge and underground road works can be taken up on priority. Under the smart city mission, solid waste management and sanitation projects should be completed… Similarly, in Raigad, the renovation of the historic fort is underway. The ropeway, which is part of the project, should be expedited,” said the CM. While referring to Solpaur, Fadnavis said that the project to supply water from Ujjani dam to Solapur city needs to be expedited.

