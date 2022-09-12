scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Maharashtra’s ‘Seva fortnight’ from Modi’s birthday to Gandhi’s birth anniversary

According to sources, all departments will have to submit an action taken report with reasons to administrative heads on October 5 about the pending appeals and those that have been cleared.

modi charkhaPM Narendra Modi attending Khadi Utsav at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. (Express file photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The period from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 to Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2 will be celebrated as ‘Seva fortnight’ in Maharashtra.

The decision was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after the state cabinet meeting on Monday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not celebrate his birthday, September 17. He always tells us to serve the people. The fortnight starting from this date till October 2 is a fortnight that represents Rashtra Neta (nation’s leader) to Rashtra Pita (nation’s father). We will offer services to the people in this period. All the pending applications will be cleared…” said Fadnavis.

Under this, all the applications pending till September 10 on government portals like Aaple Sarkar, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MAHADISCOM), Maha DBT portal, Nagri Seva Kendra and each government department’s own portal will be cleared by October 2.

More from Mumbai

Apart from this, applications under services offered by 14 departments, too, will be covered. These services are relief offered to farmers affected by rains under Relief and Rehabilitation department, beneficiaries who did not get aid under PM Kisan Sanman Yojana due to technical problems under agriculture and revenue department, pending land records and non-creamy layer certification under revenue department, ration card distribution to beneficiaries under food and civil supplies department, marriage certificate under rural development, urban development and health departments, property transfer and property tax charging under rural development and urban development department, new tap connection under water supply and urban development department, pending power connection to households and registering name of new property holder under MAHADISCOM, registration of Scheduled Tribe beneficiaries under Birsa Munda Krushi Kranti Yojana and approving forest lands (excluding appeals) under tribal welfare department, and Divyang certificate under health department.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 07:29:36 pm
