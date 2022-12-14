Maharashtra sets up panel to track interfaith, intercaste marriages

MAHARASHTRA HAS set up a panel, named “Intercaste/ Interfaith marriage-family coordination committee (state level)”, to gather detailed information about couples in such marriages, and maternal families of the women involved if they are estranged, according to a government resolution issued Tuesday by the state’s Women and Child Development Department.

The committee, to be headed by the state’s Women and Child Development Minister and BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha, will also oversee district-level initiatives for women in such marriages who may be estranged from their maternal families so that assistance can be provided, if needed, the resolution stated.

According to the resolution, the initiative will provide a platform for these women and their families to access counselling, and communicate or resolve issues. The committee has also been tasked with studying policies at the Central and state levels, welfare schemes and laws regarding the issue — and suggesting changes for improvement and finding solutions.

The committee will have 12 other members who will be drawn from government and non-government sectors, the resolution stated. Once its task is achieved, the committee will be dissolved, it said.

On November 19, Minister Lodha had directed the State Women’s Commissioner to set up a special squad to identify women who have married without support from their maternal families, and are estranged from them, and extend support and protection if needed. This was done in light of the murder of Vasai resident Shraddha Walkar in Delhi allegedly by her partner Aaftab Poonawala.

According to Tuesday’s resolution, the committee has been assigned to hold regular meetings with district officials on the issue. It will review work on seven parameters, mainly to collect information on registered and unregistered intercaste and interfaith marriages; on such marriages that have taken place in religious places of worship; and on those that have taken place after elopement [of the couple].

The committee will also gather information about couples in intercaste/ interfaith marriages from the stamp duty and registrar offices; contact newly married women involved as well as their maternal families; find if they are in touch with each other; obtain the addresses of the women’s maternal families in cases where they are estranged and contact the parents in such cases; and take the help of counsellors for parents who are “unwilling” [to resume contact].

Last week, while responding to a question from reporters on Maharashtra’s stand regarding a law for interfaith marriages under the label of ‘Love Jihad’, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said: “We have not taken any decision yet. We are studying all aspects. We are also taking this time to study similar laws in other states of the country.”