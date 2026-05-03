Maharashtra sets up panel for climate-resilient water management across river basins

The 13-member committee will be headed by the Chief Minister’s adviser on Water Policy and Management resources, Sriram Vedire.

The Maharashtra government has set up a new committee to plan, develop, monitor and assess all irrigation, drinking and multi-purpose water projects in all river basins of the state. The panel will also be empowered to recommend and monitor plans for management of water resources with climate resilience, ranging from water re-cycle to river rejuvenation and from desalination to wetland restoration.

The Water Resources department has set up the State Water Resources Development and Management Committee (SWRDMC) which will advise the State Water Resources Council headed by the Chief Minister on aligning the Integrated State Water Plan with the objectives of “Viksit Maharashtra 2047.”