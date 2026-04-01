Maharashtra sets up new panel on Scheduled Castes quota split; Badar report tabled

The panel was initially given three months — until January 15, 2025, to submit its report, but its tenure was extended twice before it finally submitted its findings in March this year.

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday announced a new committee, led by chief secretary Rajesh Agrawal, to examine representations on the sub-classification of Scheduled Castes (SCs). The panel has been asked to submit its report within a month.

The move comes after the cabinet was presented with the report of an earlier committee headed by retired judge Anant Manohar Badar. This panel had been set up following a 2024 ruling by the Supreme Court of India, which allowed states to create sub-categories within SC reservations.

The Badar committee was appointed in October 2024 by the then government led by Eknath Shinde, just days before the Assembly elections. It was tasked with preparing a draft plan for sub-classification, studying the Supreme Court judgment, and reviewing how other states have handled similar policies.