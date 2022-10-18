scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Maharashtra: More than one crore senior citizens avail free travel scheme within 52 days

54.58 lakh senior citizens availed the travel concession across Maharashtra within a month from August 26 to September 26.

While the government has made travel for 75 years and above absolutely free, it has extended 50 per cent concessions on tickets for the citizens in the age bracket of 65 to 75 years. (File photo)

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government’s decision to allow free travel to individuals in the age group of 75 years and above in all buses operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has received overwhelming response. The special concession to 75 years plus was announced by Chief Minister Shinde in the monsoon session of the state legislative assembly.

1.40 crore senior citizens in both these categories have availed the free travel schemes in just 52 days since its implementation.

The scheme was launched as part of the ongoing ‘Amrut Mahotsav’ (75th year of India’s Independence celebrations).

“The Amrut Jestha Nagarik Yojna (Amrut Senior Citizen Scheme) has received good response,” states the official data from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). A large number of elderly persons in the age of 75 years and above have taken advantage of the free travel scheme across Maharashtra.

As per the guidelines, any individual in the age of 75 years and above can travel free in all types of buses which are operated by the MSRTC across Maharashtra. They can choose any destination anywhere in the state. There are no restrictions of availing this scheme which makes it easier for the eligible senior citizens.

54.58 lakh senior citizens availed the travel concession across Maharashtra within a month from August 26 to September 26. The numbers till October 16 of senior citizens free travel shot up to 1.40 crore.

At least two lakh senior citizens have on an average availed free travel using the state-run transport. The scheme has helped the senior citizens, who have to travel from their villages to nearby cities for health check-up or medical treatment.

To avail the special scheme, the individuals have to show their identity card. It can be Aadhar card, PAN card, transport permit, election identity card or any identity card allotted by any state government and the Centre.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 08:08:12 pm
Ukraine moves to cut diplomatic ties with Iran after drone attacks

Live Blog

