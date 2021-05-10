Maharashtra: Sena targets Centre over Covid task force, BJP hits back

The BJP hit back, saying that the Centre itself had suggested setting up a task force. (PTI/File)

Days after the Supreme Court set up a national task force for Covid response and oxygen allocation, the Shiv Sena on Monday said it had certified the Centre’s failure in tackling Covid. The BJP hit back, saying that the Centre itself had suggested setting up a task force.

An editorial in Saamana said that the Supreme Court set up a national committee after the Union government failed to tackle the Corona crisis. “The SC has certified the Centre’s failure by setting up the task force. Now, what does the BJP’s Goebbels system have to say on it?” asked the editorial.

It further said that the second wave of Covid has spread across the country and there is daily confusion about medicines, vaccination and oxygen supply in the states. “Many patients and their relatives are knocking on the door of the court as they are not getting oxygen and beds. Since the last few days, the courts have taken up the task of oxygen, bed distribution with others. Finally, the court set up a national committee and entrusted them with the responsibility,” said the editorial.

It also said that while the SC has taken steps to address the Covid crisis, the nation’s rulers are still engaged in politics. “They were busy resolving the issue of Assam’s chief ministership. Though Mamata Banerjee has won in West Bengal, they are spending time plotting conspiracies to not allow her to run the state smoothly,” the editorial said.

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnvis asked whether it is ignorance or purposeful act of defamation. “How can one be so shallow to write/speak on serious thing like a SC order without even reading the details? Especially the pillars of democracy?” asked Fadnavis in a tweet.

He said that the Union government itself, through the solicitor general, suggested constituting a national task force of experts. “So, why BLATANT LIE again & again?” asked Fadnavis.