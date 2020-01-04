Maharashtra: Sena retains agriculture, Congress offered two other lesser portfolios

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

CHIEF MINISTER Uddhav Thackeray has allegedly turned down Congress’ proposal for allocation of the agriculture portfolio to it. With the portfolio allocation between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress still pending, owing to some difference between the three parties, Uddhav, said sources, has offered two lesser portfolios to the Congress.

While Uddhav had expanded his Cabinet on December 30 last year, consensus eluded the three parties over the portfolio-sharing arrangement despite hectic parleys.

After it became clear that NCP had bagged the key home portfolio, the Congress has been pushing for allocation of an additional key portfolio in the rural sector — either agriculture, cooperatives or rural development. The NCP, which holds the latter two, had earlier declined to offer one of these to the Congress. On Friday, Uddhav also declined to offer agriculture to the party.

In a bid to resolve the deadlock, Sena has agreed to offer ports and salt pans, and cultural affairs to the Congress. Sources added that sports and youth welfare, currently held by Uddhav himself, may be offered to NCP, while Sena will retain agriculture.

The Shiv Sena has 15 ministers, NCP 16, Congress 12 in the government.

