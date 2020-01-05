Maharashtra: Sena minister Abdul Sattar threatens to resign, likely to meet CM Uddhav today

As reports of Sattar’s resignation spread, some Sena leaders demanded that he be expelled from the party. As reports of Sattar’s resignation spread, some Sena leaders demanded that he be expelled from the party.

Four days after being inducted into Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government, Shiv Sena MLA and Minister of State (MoS) Abdul Sattar Saturday reportedly threatened to resign for not being allocated a Cabinet rank. While Sena leaders dismissed the reports, Sattar, the lone Muslim face in the party, is likely to meet Thackeray at Matoshree Sunday.

Reports that Sattar was apparently disgruntled over being allocated a junior portfolio emerged after his supporters, six Zilla Parishad members, extended support to Sena rebel and BJP-backed Devyani Dongaokar for the president’s post and BJP’s LG Gaikwad for the deputy president’s post in Aurangabad Zilla Parishad, elections to which were held Saturday. The Sena was contesting the elections under the banner of Maha Vikas Aghadi, the ruling tripartite alliance.

While MVA candidate, Minatai Shelake (Congress), was elected as Zilla Parishad president, in a setback to the ruling alliance, BJP’s Gaikwad was elected deputy president defeating Sena’s Shubhangi Kaje.

Former minister and leader Arjun Khotkar, who held discussions with Sattar Saturday morning, debunked the reports of Sattar’s resignation as a rumour.

“I have spoken to Sattar. He has not resigned, though there are rumours about his resignation. He had some issues regarding some posts in the Zilla Parishad. Sattar has spoken to CM Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Eknath Shinde. Uddhav ji has invited him for a meeting at Matoshree on Sunday at 12.30 pm,” Khotkar said.

Party sources said Sattar was reportedly unhappy after the MVA allowed the Congress to contest the Zilla Parishad president’s post. Later in the day, Sattar told mediapersons, “You should speak to those who have spread the news of my resignation. I will put my stand before the party chief and CM Uddhav Thackeray. His decision will be acceptable to all of us.”

Sattar, who had left the Congress to join the Sena ahead of the Assembly polls, was elected from Sillod seat in Aurangabad district. He was inducted as MoS in government as Thackeray expanded his month-old ministry on December 30 last year by inducting 36 ministers.

As reports of Sattar’s resignation spread, some Sena leaders demanded that he be expelled from the party. “He (Sattar) said he threw the resignation letter at the CM and will send resignation to the Assembly Speaker (as well). This can not be tolerated by the old Shiv Sainiks. Why did he go with the BJP in Zilla Parishad polls? We have never seen such a traitor and urge party chief to take action against him. He should be expelled from the party,” said Chandrakant Khaire, Sena leader.

Party MP Sanjay Raut also claimed the CM has given “due respect” to Sattar by making him a minister. “Those who are upset in the Sena are not the original Shiv Sainiks. They are from other parties and it will take time for them to adjust to the party system,” he said. Sena legislators Tanaji Sawant and Bhaskar Jadhav also expressed unhappiness over their non-induction in the state Cabinet. “There are not many departments with the Sena in the government. So, everyone has to adjust,” Raut said.

‘Disgruntled’ Cong MLA offers to quit

Congress MLA Kailas Gorantyal from Jalna Saturday expressed unhappiness over his non-induction in the state Cabinet and said he was considering to tender resignation. According to sources, Gorantyal claimed he had remained with the party during bad times when other leaders were leaving it, and kept the party active in the district, but he has not been rewarded for it. Gorantyal had defeated Shiv Sena’s Arjun Khotkar in the October polls.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App