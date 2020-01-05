Maharashtra: Sena backs out of CAA, NRC talks; Rohit Pawar, Umar Khalid to attend

“We are not aware of the event and Aaditya ji did not confirm his attendance,” said a Sena leader. “We are not aware of the event and Aaditya ji did not confirm his attendance,” said a Sena leader.

The Shiv Sena has distanced itself from the ‘Students Against CAA and NRC’ conference, organised by students’ body Chhatrabharati at Y B Chavan Centre in Nariman Point on Sunday. Pamphlets with the name of Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray were rolled back by organisers on Saturday, after the Shiv Sena leader cited his inability to attend the conference due to a busy schedule.

Student activists Umar Khalid and Rama Naga (Jawaharlal Nehru University) , Hammadurr Ahman (Jamia Millia Islamia), Salman Imtiaz (Aligarh Muslim University), among others, are set to attend the conference.

Youth representatives from political parties including Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad, NCP’s Rohit Pawar (grandnephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar) and Lok Bharati’s Kapil Patil, as well as lyricist Javed Akhtar are also likely to be present at the event.

Chhatrabharati state convenor Sachin Bansode said, “We had reached out to Aaditya Thackeray about 10 days before the event and were told he would come if available. We wanted to involve all parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. However, late last evening, we were informed that no representation will be made by the Shiv Sena, as Aaditya Thackeray was busy with regular programmes. We have removed his name from the poster and news releases.”

Sources in the Sena, meanwhile, said Aaditya did not confirm about attending the event. “We are not aware of the event and Aaditya ji did not confirm his attendance,” said a Sena leader.

Chhatrabharati, the students’ wing of Lok Bharati party, has been preparing for the event since December 17, a day after Mumbai University students responded to a nationwide call for protest against atrocities committed against students at Jamia and AMU. They are planning to hold more such conferences in Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur.

