Fourth year of decline: Maharashtra sees steady drop in private unaided schools offering 25% EWS quota

This year, the number of private unaided schools in Maharashtra that registered for RTE admissions fell to 8,651, though seats increased to over 1.12 lakh.

By: Express News Service
3 min readMumbaiFeb 18, 2026 03:08 PM IST
Maharashtra RTE admission criteria AI generated imageApplicants can visit the official website--https://student.maharashtra.gov.in/adm_portal/Users/rte_index_new—for information on available seats, and apply for admission.(Image generated using Google Gemini)
Make us preferred source on Google

The number of private unaided schools in Maharashtra that have registered for admissions under the Right To Education (RTE) Act this year has declined for the fourth consecutive year, dropping from 9,217 in 2023‑24 to 8,651 in 2026‑27, even as the number of seats available rose from 1.05 lakh to over 1.12 lakh in the same period.

As per the RTE Act, 25 per cent seats in private unaided schools are reserved for children from the economically weaker section (EWS), with the state reimbursing schools for the fees. The admission process is conducted online every year.

Data shows that in the 2022-23 academic year, 9,086 private unaided schools had registered for RTE admissions. This increased to 9,217 schools in the 2023-24 academic year. But since then, the numbers have been declining.

Private unaided schools across Maharashtra have been resisting RTE admissions due to a delay in fee reimbursement by the government. Associations of the managements of private schools participating in RTE admissions have claimed that the pending reimbursements have crossed Rs 2,000 crore cumulatively.

Online admission process begins

The online application process for RTE admissions began in Maharashtra on Tuesday, February 17, with the Directorate of Education (Primary) disclosing the number of seats available across schools in the state.

Applicants can visit the official website–https://student.maharashtra.gov.in/adm_portal/Users/rte_index_new—for information on available seats, and apply for admission.

The state has also arranged for help centres to assist parents who face difficulties in the online application process. Details of the help centres are also available on the official website.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Why Supreme Court wants to revisit Right to Education exemption for minority schools

This year, the Maharashtra school education department has introduced two major modifications to the RTE admissions process: reduced distance criterion for school selection and mandatory online document submission while applying for admissions.

While applicants still have to select 10 schools at the time of application, under the new rule, the choices are limited to schools that fall within a 1 km radius of the student’s registered residential address. Additionally, applicants are required to upload all necessary documents at the time of online application, instead of the older practice of submitting documents at the time of admission.

Parents have welcomed the provision to upload all documents at the beginning of the process, saying they believe it will reduce confusion at the time of admission, as schools have often denied admission, citing issues with documents. But the reduced distance criterion, parents said, has resulted in a limited pool of schools.

Academic year—No. of schools—Seats

2022-23—9,086 —1,01,906

2023-24—9,217—1,05,238

2024-25—9,138—1,02,434

2025-26—8,863—1,09,134

2026-27—8,651—1,12,772

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The move ends any remaining administrative basis for a separate Muslim quota in the state.
‘Final nail’ for Muslim quota in Maharashtra? Mahayuti closes the door on 2014 policy
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Miss Universe Organisation Head of Communications Miguel Angel Martinez said Bosch “experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness"
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch collapses on parade float in Ecuador, video emerges
PAK vs NAM Live Score Updates: Follow Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Live Blog
Advertisement