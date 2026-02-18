Fourth year of decline: Maharashtra sees steady drop in private unaided schools offering 25% EWS quota

Applicants can visit the official website--https://student.maharashtra.gov.in/adm_portal/Users/rte_index_new—for information on available seats, and apply for admission.(Image generated using Google Gemini)

The number of private unaided schools in Maharashtra that have registered for admissions under the Right To Education (RTE) Act this year has declined for the fourth consecutive year, dropping from 9,217 in 2023‑24 to 8,651 in 2026‑27, even as the number of seats available rose from 1.05 lakh to over 1.12 lakh in the same period.

As per the RTE Act, 25 per cent seats in private unaided schools are reserved for children from the economically weaker section (EWS), with the state reimbursing schools for the fees. The admission process is conducted online every year.

Data shows that in the 2022-23 academic year, 9,086 private unaided schools had registered for RTE admissions. This increased to 9,217 schools in the 2023-24 academic year. But since then, the numbers have been declining.