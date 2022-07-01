scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Maharashtra sees marginal drop in Covid cases

One Covid-19 death was reported from Mumbai on Thursday. A 74-year-old woman suffering from cancer and hypertension succumbed to the infection.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 1, 2022 1:20:19 am
maharashtra covid cases, maharashtra covid news, maharashtra news, covid news todayThe Covid test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 9.94 per cent in the city with 12,718 tests conducted on Tuesday. (Representative Image/File)

A DAY after reporting 3,957 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra reported a marginal drop in Covid-19 cases to 3,640 on Thursday.

The fatalities also dropped to three from seven in the last 24 hours. Of the total cases, 1,265 cases were reported from Mumbai.

The Covid test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 9.94 per cent in the city with 12,718 tests conducted on Tuesday.



As of June 30, of the 1,502 beds reserved in the intensive care units (ICU), 125 were occupied. Similarly, of the 4,705 beds with an oxygen support system, 63 had patients.

