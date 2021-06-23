Maharashtra seeks one week to finalise policy on home vaccination of bedridden

Additional Government Pleader Geeta Shastri, appearing for the state, submitted the draft guidelines during a hearing of a PIL filed by city-based lawyers, Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari, seeking directions to provide door-to-door vaccination to the elderly, bedridden, and disabled persons.

The state government has submitted before the Bombay High Court draft guidelines drawn by the state Covid task force on door-to-door vaccination and sought a week’s time to get approval for implementing the same by the government.

Additional Government Pleader Geeta Shastri, appearing for the state, submitted the draft guidelines during a hearing of a PIL filed by city-based lawyers, Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari, seeking directions to provide door-to-door vaccination to the elderly, bedridden, and disabled persons.

After perusing state task force draft guidelines, the HC observed, “We prima facie we record that the task force has been proceeding in the right direction. We deem it appropriate to leave it to the wisdom of the task force to explore ways and means for incorporating such measures as it thinks beneficial for the health of the elderly and disabled citizens in whose interest such guidelines are conceived. We hope and trust that at the next hearing on June 29, the state government will be in a position to place before us the approved guidelines.”