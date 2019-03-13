Maharashtra: Security guards seek FIR against Rahul Gandhi for repeated “Chowkidar chor hai” remarks

Taking objection to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s repeated remarks of “chowkidar chor hai”, the state security guards’ union has submitted an application to Mumbai Police to register a case against him for insulting security guards.

Advertising

Sandeep Ghuge, president of the union, which is affiliated to the RSS’s Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, said that Gandhi was insulting security guards in the country by his remark. “Who has given him this right,” asked Ghuge, who is also president of the BJP’s film wing.

The union has referred to Gandhi’s recent remarks made in a rally in Mumbai this month and submitted its application to the BKC police on Monday.