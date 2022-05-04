Maharashtra asked if security breach led to suspension of video calls for prisoners

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday sought to know from the Maharashtra government if there was any breach of security when video and voice calls were allowed for prisoners during the pandemic.

The court was hearing a public-interest petition seeking immediate installation of telephones and other electronic modes of communication in all prisons so that inmates can speak with their lawyers and relatives via video and voice calling facilities. The court directed the state government to file an affidavit stating the reasons for discontinuing the video call facility that was introduced during the pandemic.

“For the present, we are not inclined to pass any order on resumption of video calling facilities in prison. We are of the considered opinion that concerns expressed in the petition can be decided after an opportunity is given to the state to respond,” a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice VG Bisht said.

The People’s Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL), the petitioner, said when physical meetings in prisons were discontinued two years ago after the Covid-19 outbreak, prison authorities provided telephone and video conference facilities to all prisoners irrespective of charges levelled against them.

The petition wanted the provisions for telephones and electronic communication as per the Model Prison Manual to be implemented in all jails and the “abrupt” decision to discontinue such services to be set aside. It said such a decision, taken in December 2021, was in violation of Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

The human rights group wanted telephones and electronic modes of communication to be covered under the scope of “interviews” as per Prisons (Facilities to Prisoners) Rules, 1962, and be made permanent features for inmates whether or not they are allowed physical meetings.

The Model Prison Manual of 2016 provided that the superintendent of the jail may allow inmates to use telephones and other electronic modes of communication on payment to contact their family members and lawyers.

The petition, filed through advocates Mihir Joshi and Rebecca Gonsalves, said that inmates were given facilities to make calls through a February 2019 notification, along with a memo of May 2020. The 2019 notification stated that all inmates—except for those convicted of terrorism, sedition, Naxalism and organised crimes—are allowed to make a call for 10 minutes once a month.

Abruptly replacing voice and video calls with physical meetings was a “short-sighted” move against the rules and put “unnecessary hardships” on the family members of inmates and their lawyers, the human rights body’s petition said.

Advocate-General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni told the bench that a possible security breach and the resumption of physical meetings were primary reasons for stopping the facility. The Supreme Court had recalled its directive allowing inmates a half-an-hour video call with lawyers after prison officials apprehended a security breach, he added.

The high court also asked the state if the apex court order was still in force.

After the bench sought to know if there was any security breach in Maharashtra during the pandemic, Kumbhakoni sought time to take instructions from the inspector-general (prisons). He said that while the state’s apprehension was related to the use of smartphones, it intended to use the existing coin-box facility for voice calls. The concept of e-mulaquats was also under consideration, he added.

Seeking an affidavit in reply from the state by June 10, the bench posted the petition for further hearing to June 20.