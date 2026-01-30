Maharashtra SEC sends ‘marker pens’ for chemical testing after BMC election ink controversy

The samples that were sent for testing include ink pens that were used during the municipal corporation elections and those that were not.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readMumbaiJan 30, 2026 03:56 PM IST
An election officer in Maharashtra uses a marker pen on a voter's finger at the centre set up at the Kroot School in Pune's Wanawadi. (Express Photo/Arul Horizon)An election officer uses a marker pen on a voter's finger at the centre set up at the Kroot School in Pune's Wanawadi. (Express Photo/Arul Horizon)
The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has submitted for chemical testing samples of the indelible ink pens that were used in the recently concluded municipal corporation elections after criticism over the use of sub-standard ink that could easily be rubbed off from fingers.

“We have taken random samples from areas that reported the complaints of ink being rubbed off and also from areas that have not seen any complaints,” a senior SEC official said.

The samples include ink pens that were used during the polls and those that were not. “The testing will confirm the chemical formula of the ink used in those pens,” the official said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has prescribed a set chemical formula for the indelible ink to be used in the election process to apply on voters’ fingers. The chemical analysis will determine whether the set formula was followed or not.

Based on the findings of testing, further action will be initiated. The SEC has already announced that it will not be using ink pens for the upcoming Zilla Parishad polls, and will instead use traditional ink.

A massive controversy had erupted over allegations that the ink applied on voters’ fingers during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections could be wiped off easily, prompting the SEC to order a probe and announce that marker pens will not be used in the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections.

“The State Election Commission has decided to probe into the ink used in the marker pens. The probe will cover the ink quality and the videos that were circulated throughout the day. The probe into videos is to ascertain whether the ink on the finger was applied while voting or in a mischievous way,” State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare had told The Indian Express.

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

