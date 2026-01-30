Maharashtra SEC sends ‘marker pens’ for chemical testing after BMC election ink controversy

An election officer uses a marker pen on a voter's finger at the centre set up at the Kroot School in Pune's Wanawadi. (Express Photo/Arul Horizon)

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has submitted for chemical testing samples of the indelible ink pens that were used in the recently concluded municipal corporation elections after criticism over the use of sub-standard ink that could easily be rubbed off from fingers.

“We have taken random samples from areas that reported the complaints of ink being rubbed off and also from areas that have not seen any complaints,” a senior SEC official said.

The samples include ink pens that were used during the polls and those that were not. “The testing will confirm the chemical formula of the ink used in those pens,” the official said.