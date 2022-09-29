Maharashtra: Search on for land that will house museum showcasing state journey

The search for an ideal location to build the proposed Maharashtra state museum is yet to get over. The state government is mulling over options in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune to set up the museum, which will require more than 7 to 8 acre of land as per the proposed plan.

Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Munguntiwar on Wednesday held a meeting to discuss the project first proposed in 2019 by the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums under the state’s cultural department. The concept of the museum is to showcase the journey of Maharashtra from stone-age till today.

This nearly Rs 490 crore project is to have galleries depicting important stages of state’s evolution starting from stone age, pre-historic period, ancient and medieval age, Maratha and British period, Maharashtra’s folk life, tribal culture, freedom movement, Samyukta Maharashtra movement and modern Maharashtra.

“As per the earlier plan, MMR was chosen as the possible location for the museum and we have been in touch with CIDCO for a location at Navi Mumbai. But the four acres of land that was offered would not be ideal to set up the museum of this magnitude,” said Tejas Garge, Director, Directorate of Archaeology and Museums.

Another location at Pune’s Deccan College was also considered for the project. Going by the vision of the proposal, the total construction would require 7 to 8 acres of land. “Internationally, museums are being used to host guests of the states, hold gala dinners. It would also require open space for this. It is going to be non-stop cultural shopping where international guests too will get an idea of the culture of Maharashtra at one glance,” he said.

The minister said that several states have already set up their own museums to showcase respective arts, culture and history. “Maharashtra’s museum should be at par with international level for which all important museums in the country or even the one at Statue of Liberty would be visited,” said Munguntiwar.