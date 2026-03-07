Maharashtra scraps serial killer study in prisons after complaints against project head

Maharashtra has canceled its high-profile study on serial killers after "serious complaints" were filed against the 22-year-old project head. The move follows an adverse report from the Dean of Sion Hospital. (Source: File)

An ambitious Maharashtra government project to interview and create a database of serial killers and other serious offenders in state prisons has been scrapped following complaints against the project head.

The criminology research project titled “RUDRA”, approved in May last year, aimed to study repeat offenders and develop behavioural profiles to help predict crimes and identify inmates who may require psychological counselling.

According to a Government Resolution issued by the state Home Department on Friday, complaints were received against the project’s research head, Atharva Deshpande (22), prompting the government to cancel the project.

A GR issued by the Home Department said, “…considering the serious complaints received against the Research Head of this project, Mr. Atharva Deshpande, and the report submitted by the Dean, Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Corporation Medical College and General Hospital, Sion, Mumbai, in connection with the said complaints, there is a possibility of adverse impact on the functioning of this important

project of the Government.”