Maharashtra scraps separate non-agricultural permission for land conversion; abolishes annual NA tax

The government stated that these amendments aim to streamline land administration, reduce compliance burdens, and increase transparency in the land conversion process. (Source: Express Archives)

In a landmark reform to Maharashtra’s land revenue system, the state government has eliminated the requirement for obtaining separate non-agricultural permission to convert agricultural land for non-agricultural use. The change was officially notified through a gazette on Wednesday.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule explained that the decision was made under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, emphasising that this move would simplify procedures and enhance ease of doing business.

Under the new provisions, approval for building plans granted by the Town Planning Department or relevant local authorities will now serve as deemed NA permission. This removes the need for a separate approval from the District Collector for land conversion.