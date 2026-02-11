Maharashtra scraps separate non-agricultural permission for land conversion; abolishes annual NA tax

Under the new provisions, approval for building plans granted by the Town Planning Department or relevant local authorities will now serve as deemed NA permission.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 08:43 PM IST
landThe government stated that these amendments aim to streamline land administration, reduce compliance burdens, and increase transparency in the land conversion process. (Source: Express Archives)
Make us preferred source on Google

In a landmark reform to Maharashtra’s land revenue system, the state government has eliminated the requirement for obtaining separate non-agricultural permission to convert agricultural land for non-agricultural use. The change was officially notified through a gazette on Wednesday.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule explained that the decision was made under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, emphasising that this move would simplify procedures and enhance ease of doing business.

Under the new provisions, approval for building plans granted by the Town Planning Department or relevant local authorities will now serve as deemed NA permission. This removes the need for a separate approval from the District Collector for land conversion.

Officials noted that the change is expected to streamline the process by reducing delays and duplication in approvals, particularly in urban and peri-urban areas where land conversion and construction approvals often overlap.

Additionally, the government has abolished the recurring annual non-agricultural (NA) tax. Instead, a one-time ‘conversion premium’ will be charged based on a tiered system, calculated according to the land’s current market value. The requirement for a separate ‘sanad’ (conversion certificate) to avail bank loans has also been removed.

To further enhance efficiency, the Revenue Department has integrated the reform with digital systems. Construction permission applications can now be submitted online via the Building Plan Management System (BPMS) or AutoDCR platforms. Once permission is granted, mutation entries in the 7/12 land records will be automatically updated through the department’s computerised system.

The government stated that these amendments aim to streamline land administration, reduce compliance burdens, and increase transparency in the land conversion process.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Chief Minister Sarma claimed to have no knowledge of the video
Red-faced over shooting video, Assam BJP claims post ‘unauthorised’, sacks social media official
Kohrra 2 review
Kohrra 2 review: Mona Singh-Barun Sobti show is too much tell, not enough show
Bengaluru auto driver offers free services
Bengaluru auto driver offers free water, hand sanitiser, 5 km ride for pregnant woman; Rapido responds
ENG vs WI LIVE Score: Follow England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Mumbai on Wednesday.
England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
C Raja Mohan writes: In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
Live Blog
Advertisement